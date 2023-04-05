Amid rising Covid cases, SC says willing to hear lawyers through video conferencing

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday took note of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and said the Supreme Court is willing to hear lawyers via video conferencing.

Referring to recent media reports, a bench comprising the CJI and Justice J B Pardiwala said the court is more than willing to permit lawyers to appear through the hybrid mode.

"We can hear you through video conferencing mode also," the CJI said.