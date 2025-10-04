Amid shutdown, Trump halts $2.1bn in funding for Chicago transit project

The United States government shutdown has entered its third day with no resolution in sight, as Republicans and Democrats remain locked in a bitter standoff.

Negotiations collapsed again on Friday after both parties blocked each other’s proposals in the Senate. Democrats continue to demand the reversal of healthcare cuts introduced earlier this year under the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” while Republicans accuse them of seeking subsidies for undocumented immigrants, an allegation Democrats dismiss as misinformation.

In a move that escalated tensions, the Trump administration on Friday froze $2.1 billion earmarked for a major rail transit project in Chicago, a city run by Democrats. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought announced the suspension on X, claiming the funding was under review to ensure it was not tied to “race-based contracting.”

The White House confirmed that funding for Chicago’s Red Line extension and Purple Line modernisation was on hold. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the decision, arguing that contracts under the Biden administration’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) framework may have breached constitutional grounds.