Amid statewide protests, Jaipur holds silent vigil on Aravalli issue

On Thursday, 25 December, a large group of citizens gathered at Central Park in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur to stage a silent protest against both the government’s stance and the recent decision of the Supreme Court of India to accept the revised definition of the Aravalli hills.

The protest was led by G.S. Bapna, secretary of Bharat Seva Sansthan and a former advocate-general of the state. Holding placards, participants argued that the new benchmark would effectively remove legal protection from vast stretches of the Aravallis. Several morning walkers and park-goers also joined the demonstration.

Bapna underlined the ecological centrality of the range, saying water systems, forests, wildlife habitats, tourism sites, temples, forts and palaces all depend on the Aravallis. He warned that around 20 per cent of the range had already been ravaged by mining, and that continuation at the same pace could lead to its complete disappearance. “The Gen-Z generation and future generations will never forgive us if this happens,” he said.

The Aravalli mountain range has emerged as a major political and environmental flashpoint in Rajasthan, with protests intensifying across the state against a new, uniform definition of the hills that critics warn could leave more than 90 per cent of the range exposed to mining and construction.

The protests follow the Supreme Court’s 20 November decision to accept a definition recommended by a Centre-led expert panel. Under this framework, only landforms rising 100 metres or more above the local relief would qualify as part of the Aravalli hills. Environmentalists argue this single parameter dramatically shrinks the area eligible for protection.