Amid tariff talks, farmers’ bodies demand MSP on all crops

As India's tariff negotiations with the United States continue, thousands of farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday, urging the Centre not to yield to American pressure.

Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan put forward three major demands:

A legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on all crops

Exclusion of agriculture, dairy, poultry and fisheries from any proposed trade agreement with the US

Withdrawal of police cases registered against farmers during the 2020-21 agitation

SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal — who led a 123-day hunger strike earlier this year — underscored the fact that the call for a legal guarantee on MSP goes beyond Punjab and Haryana.

“We want to tell the government that the demand for MSP comes not only from the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, but farmers across the country,” Dallewal said.

His hunger strike was part of a protest that began in February 2024, when thousands of farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Later, SKM (Political) held a separate press conference at the Press Club of India, taking a sharper line against the Centre. It demanded the government roll back its decision on import tariff cuts, ensure an MSP of Rs 10,075 per quintal for cotton, and provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of farmers who died by suicide.

In a statement, SKM (Political) accused the Modi government of siding with “imperialist interests” at the cost of Indian farmers.