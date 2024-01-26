Amidst boycott calls, Manipur celebrates 75th Republic Day in subdued manner

Unlike the previous years, the 75th Republic Day was celebrated in ethnic violence-ravaged Manipur in a subdued fashion as six prominent student bodies as well as several militant outfits earlier appealed to the people to boycott the Friday’s (26 January) celebrations.

Six influential student bodies including All Manipur Students’ Union had earlier pleaded to students and the people, urging them not to participate in the celebrations and use black flags as a symbolic protest to the ongoing ethnic violence.

The student bodies, which represent various segments of Manipuri society, expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of the government’s policies towards the over nine-month-long ethnic crisis in the state.

Like in previous years, several militant outfits also earlier gave a call to boycott the celebrations. However, no untoward incident was reported so far from any of the 16 districts, where the Republic Day was celebrated under heavy security cover.

Day’s main function was held at the famous Kangla Fort in Imphal, where governor Anusuiya Uikey unfurled the national flag and took salutes from different march-past contingents.

Chief minister N. Biren Singh, his cabinet colleagues and senior dignitaries participated in the event.

Meanwhile, delivering his speech to the participants of the march-past at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, the chief minister expressing his unhappiness with the present ongoing situation in the state, said that the “present crisis can be faced only when we stand united”.