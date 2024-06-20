Amidst censorship concerns, French journalist forced to leave India

Sebastien Farcis, a French journalist who lived in India for over 13 years, has announced his departure from the country after being denied a work permit, a decision he labelled as "incomprehensible censorship".

Farcis, a correspondent for Radio France Internationale and other prominent French media outlets, made the announcement on social media platform X, expressing shock over the unexpected denial.

Married to an Indian national and holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status, Farcis had been living and working in India but required a special permit for journalistic activities. Despite his longstanding residency and professional credentials, his routine journalist permit extension was refused in March, compelling him to leave the country earlier this week.