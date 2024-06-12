Amit Malviya sexual harassment case: AAP women MLAs demand NCW action

A delegation of AAP women MLAs met the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday, June 12, 2024, demanding action against BJP IT department head Amit Malviya.

Malviya had on Monday sent a legal notice to a Kolkata-based lawyer for making "false and defamatory allegations" against him, seeking Rs 10 crore as civil damages for causing "mental harassment" and an apology for it.

The Congress, meanwhile, had demanded at a press conference that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should sack Malviya as the head of its IT department over what it claimed were allegations of "sexual exploitation". The opposition party demanded an independent inquiry against Malviya.