Amit Shah speaks to Manipur CM over prevailing violence

A defence spokesman told IANS on Thursday that the Army and Assam Rifles accompanied by state police are now conducting flag marches in Churachandpur, Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts.



"The columns of Army and Assam Rifles along with state police intervened to control the situation on Wednesday night. The violence was controlled by Thursday morning. Flag marches are being conducted to maintain the situation under control," the defence PRO said.



He said that around 8,000 villagers of different communities were given shelter in Army and Assam Rifles camps in different places.



"Shifting of villagers to safer areas away from violence hit locations is under progress. Indian Army and Assam Rifles undertook major rescue operations to evacuate the civilians of all communities relentlessly throughout the night to restore law and order in Manipur. Indian Army remains committed to the well being and safety of the population of Manipur," a defence statement said.