Amit Shah visiting Manipur after 26 days of violence, nothing but 'drama': Manipur Congress chief

Talking to National Herald, Meghachandra who was part of the delegation that met President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day to apprise her about the situation on the ground, said, “Until peace is restored, any visit by any minister or even PM is futile.”

Opining that the trust deficit between the Kukis and the Meities has deepened further after May 3 violence, Meghachandra said that the Centre should come up with a policy, instead providing temporary solutions, to restore peace in the state.

“Why has the Centre taken so much time to react? Manipur is a small state with a population of less than 37 lakh. Had the Centre intervened in time, the situation would have been returned to normalcy by now,” he said.