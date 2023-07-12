Amit Shah’s threat to those rejoicing over SC ruling on extension to Director, ED

On a more brutal note, people wondered why the Enforcement Directorate had not attached the property of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), an unregistered organisation and inquired into its sources of revenue. How is it that the RSS, which is constructing a multi-storied office in the national capital, has escaped scrutiny by the ED, they wondered.

A few wanted the home minister to explain why inquiries by the ED and the Income Tax department against opposition leaders got mysteriously stalled once they joined the BJP? One of them complained of the harassment he faced with the Income Tax department repeatedly serving notices and asking him to explain the sources of funding a shopping complex he had built with his savings and bank loans. How many business ventures of BJP leaders are under scrutiny, he wondered.

The government had justified the extensions given to Sanjay Kumar Mishra as director, ED by pointing out that an Interpol review of money laundering, pending since 2020 because of the pandemic, is due this year. The Solicitor General had informed the Supreme Court that Mishra would not remain in office after November, 2023. But the court held that the extension was violative of an earlier SC order given in 2021 and hence invalid. The court had upheld the extension to Mishra but had ruled that the extension would be valid only till November, 2021.