Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India's twin win at the 95th Academy Awards

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday expressed his excitement over India's dual win at the 95th Academy Awards where "RRR" song "Naatu Naatu" and "The Elephant Whisperers" won the golden statuette.

The 80-year-old actor, who is currently recovering from an on-set injury, shared his happiness in a Twitter post. "We win! We win two! We win for country and people! We win !! Bharat ka jhanda gaad diya, videsh mein (India has planted its flag, abroad)! OSCAR 95," Bachchan posted.

At the Academy Awards, the foot-tapping Telugu chartbuster "Naatu Naatu", composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, won the Original Song award and made SS Rajamouli's "RRR" the first Indian feature film production to bring home the Oscar.

"RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s.

Netflix's Tamil documentary “The Elephant Whisperers”, directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, also became the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Film category.

Bachchan got injured on the sets of his film "Project K" while shooting for an action sequence.