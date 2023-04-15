Amount of litigation in India unimaginable, says SC Judge Narasimha

"When you begin to reconcile with each other, you begin to recognise the other person. When you recognise the other person and proceed to reconcile, you are accepting his identity that is all mediation is," the judge said.



He said mediation is needed in civil courts and lower courts.



"What pandemic has done to us is that the technology which was always available to use, that is, video conferencing, we were forced to use it and now we are used to it. That is one benefit of forcing somebody to do something and get adapted to a method or procedure. This is one thing which the government can consider while considering to make mediation compulsory," he said.