Amravati killing was carried out to terrorise people: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday claimed that pharmacist Umesh Kolhe's killing in Amravati was carried out with an intention of instilling fear among a section of people supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remark about Prophet Muhammad.



In its FIR lodged in connection with Kolhe's killing, the investigating body termed the crime an "act of larger conspiracy" to frighten people who are supporting the suspended BJP leader.



A group of people hatched a conspiracy to send out a message to a group of people supporting Sharma and another expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal who tweeted in her support.



"They conspired to strike terror amongst a section of people of India and with their assertions attempted to promote enmity on grounds of religion. Kolhe's murder was carried out as part of the conspiracy to "terrorise a section of the people of India," the NIA has claimed in the FIR.