Amritpal allegedly maintains close links with ISI, drug dealers who gifted him Merc SUV

Singh and his trusted lieutenants tried to inculcate a radical, violent way of thinking among those at the de-addiction centres, which had no doctors but low quality, cheaper antidotes of drugs, making the victims continue to depend on narcotics, they said.



At those centres, if the inmates do not follow his diktats, they were beaten into submission, they said.



Singh has been successful in getting people to do what he wanted under the guise of religion and this helped ISI carry out its design in Punjab, they said.



He also has links with chief of International Sikh Youth Federation Lakhbir Singh Rode, who is wanted for trial in India and in cases of arms and explosive smuggling, including RDX, conspiracy to attack government leaders in New Delhi and spreading hatred in Punjab.