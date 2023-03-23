Amritpal associates in separate cells, under CCTV surveillance in Dibrugarh Jail

The seven associates of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, including his uncle, who are lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail are kept in separate cells under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, a senior official said on Thursday.

The security of the entire jail campus has been intensified and the health of the seven 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD) members are being regularly checked, he said.



The seven have been provided with beds and mattresses and television sets in their cells, the official said.



Four additional CCTV cameras have been installed within the jail premises while all other faulty cameras were either replaced or repaired, the official said.