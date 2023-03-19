Amritpal crackdown: Rifle, live cartridges found in abandoned car in Jalandher village

The vehicle was found in an abandoned state in Salema village in Jalandhar's Shahkot, said Jalandhar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Swarandeep Singh.



Interacting with reporters on the spot where the vehicle was found, Singh said, "we came to know that an abandoned vehicle had been found in Salema village."



"The key of the vehicle was also lying there. A private walkie talkie, a .315 bore rifle and 57 live cartridges were found," he said.



The Punjab government on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him, officials said.