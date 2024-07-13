Amritpal Singh's brother held in drug case, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Harpreet Singh, brother of jailed radical Sikh preacher and Punjab's Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh who once ran an anti-drug campaign, along with his associate Lovepreet Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police in a drug case and their dope test was positive, officials said on Friday, 12 July.

Later, they were sent to a 14-day judicial custody, despite the demand for police custody.

They were arrested by Jalandhar (Rural) Police from Phillaur town for carrying four grams of ice drug (methamphetamine). Another person Sandeep Arora, who is believed to be the supplier of the drug to them, was also arrested.

Confirming the development, Senior Superintendent of Police Ankur Gupta told the media that an FIR has been lodged against the accused. "Three people identified as Lovepreet, Harpreet and Sandeep Arora have been arrested.

They were arrested last (Thursday) night. Four grams of ice have been recovered," he said. He said that the dope test of Harpreet Singh, 33, and Lovepreet Singh was positive.

The drug was purchased from Sandeep Arora, a Ludhiana-based alleged supplier of drugs. Both Harpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh belong to Amritsar.

The drug was recovered from them during the checking of the car in which the duo was travelling.

A senior police official said both the accused were caught consuming drugs in the car.

"A lighter, half-burnt Rs 20 note and foil papers being used by the accused for consuming drugs were recovered from the spot. The contraband was recovered from the pocket of Harpreet Singh," he said.