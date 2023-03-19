Amritpal Singh's four aides brought to Assam's Dibrugarh

They were received at Mohanbari Airport by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh under tight security.



The reason behind Amritpal Singh's aides' transit to Assam is still unknown. The police are not willing to divulge any details as of now.



When IANS contacted Prasanata Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and spokesperson of Assam Police, he claimed that he was unaware of any such developments.