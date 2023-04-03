Amritpal trail: UP Gurudwara under scanner after footage found 'missing'

The Mohanapur Gurudwara in Pilibhit is now under the police scanner after it was found that CCTV footage up to the evening of March 25 "had gone missing".



The police team investigating the case related to absconding Waris Punjab De' leader Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh, reached Pilibhit on Sunday to investigate the matter.



Joga Singh, a karsevak (volunteer) at the gurdwara, was arrested by the Punjab Police in Ludhiana on March 30 after the recovery of an abandoned vehicle found near Phagwara in Punjab on March 28.