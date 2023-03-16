Maha Deputy CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis files FIR against designer; alleges threat, Rs1-cr bribe bid

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday alleged that designer Aniksha tried to bribe her with Rs 1 crore seeking her “intervention” in a criminal case.

Amruta registered a FIR at the Malabar Hill police station in Mumbai stating that Aniksha was in touch with her for over 16 months and had visited her residence.

As per an Indian Express report, the FIR states that Aniksha allegedly offered to provide Amruta information on some bookies through which they could earn money and then directly offered Rs 1 crore to get her (Aniksha’s) father off the hook in a police case.

Amruta alleged that Aniksha was indirectly “threatening and conspiring” against her in the FIR.

“Aniksha claimed she was a designer of clothes, jewellery and footwear. She requested me to wear products designed by her at public events, and that this would help promote her clothes, jewellery and footwear. I felt sympathetic to Aniksha and said alright,” read Amruta's statement to the police.

Mumbai police have registered a case against Aniksha and her father under Section 120 (B) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Section 8 relates to using corrupt and illegal means to “induce” a public servant, Section 12 is for abetment.