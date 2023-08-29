AMU Teachers Association warns of agitation over delay in appointing regular vice-chancellor

Aligarh Muslim University Teachers Association and a few former officer bearers have warned of launching an agitation if there is any further delay in appointing a regular vice-chancellor.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Gulrez has been officiating as AMU's vice-chancellor after Tariq Mansoor resigned from the post in April following his nomination as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Following a meeting of the office bearers in Aligarh on Monday evening, the AMU Teachers Association, in a statement, said that it has been four months since Prof. Mansoor resigned from the post of vice-chancellor.

The university is functioning through an ad hoc arrangement under an acting vice-chancellor and it is seriously affecting the state of affairs at the premier institution of higher learning of the country, the teachers body said.