AMU VC, among 6 names nominated to UP Legislative Council

According to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council officials, the Governor can nominate up to 10 members to the Upper House.



Sources in the BJP and in the Chief Minister's Office said that Saket Misra is an investment banker, policy contributor and an advisor to the Poorvanchal Vikas Board. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and St. Stephen's College.



At present, in the 100-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the BJP enjoys a strength of 74 members, while the principal Opposition the Samajwadi Party has nine members.

