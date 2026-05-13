Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre nationwide from 14 May
Dairy cooperative cites rising cattle feed, fuel and packaging costs behind latest hike
Amul has increased the price of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre across India, with the hike set to take effect from 14 May, the company announced on Wednesday.
The decision was announced by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand and is headquartered in Anand, Gujarat.
In a statement, GCMMF said the increase would apply to major milk-selling variants and packs across the country.
The cooperative said the price rise translates to an increase of around 2.5 to 3.5 per cent per litre, which it claimed remained lower than the prevailing average food inflation levels.
“The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk,” GCMMF said.
The federation cited a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year as the primary reasons behind the revision in retail milk prices.
GCMMF also said its member unions had increased milk procurement prices paid to farmers by Rs 30 per kg of fat, representing a rise of around 3.7 per cent compared with May 2025 levels.
The cooperative stated that the higher procurement prices were intended to support dairy farmers facing rising input costs.
Impact on consumers
The latest revision is expected to affect household budgets across urban and semi-urban areas, where Amul remains among the country’s largest milk suppliers.
Amul is one of India’s biggest dairy brands and supplies milk and dairy products to millions of consumers daily through an extensive cooperative network spanning several states.
The price hike comes at a time when consumers are already facing pressure from rising food prices and inflation in essential commodities.
Milk prices in India have seen periodic increases over the past few years because of higher fodder costs, rising transportation expenses and fluctuations in dairy procurement rates.
Industry observers say sustained increases in cattle feed prices and fuel costs continue to put pressure on dairy cooperatives and private milk producers alike, making periodic retail price revisions increasingly common.
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