An action hero who took on TN's political heavyweights, Vijayakanth scripted his own success story

An action icon of Tamil films, Vijayakanth, who raised his voice against corruption on the big screen, made a rather smooth transition to politics and shone in a short period of time, raising hopes among his followers of seeing him become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, before ill health got the better of him.

This cannon that boomed against corruption and at times even threatened to eclipse the two Dravidian majors in the state, finally fell silent on Thursday, 28 December, leaving his cadres and adoring fans in grief.

Though the present DMDK general secretary, Premalatha, his wife, may face challenges in steering his party, Vijayakanth is a name that will not fade away in Tamil Nadu's politics or the film industry. He will be remembered for mustering the courage to take on former chief ministers and the state's political heavyweights M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa in the political arena on his own terms and also hold his own against them.

Vijayakanth, who earned the sobriquet 'Karuppu MGR' ('Black MGR'), would perhaps go down in Tamil Nadu's history as a unique leader who scripted his own success story, dominating the political arena for about 18 years.

Whether it was the AIADMK or the BJP, political parties looked at his Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founded in 2005 in Madurai, as an ideal force to take on the ruling dispensation during elections. But in recent times due to his frail health, the outfit has been putting up a brave fight to retain its presence as a regional party.