An all Malayali space of 200 works of 34 artists opens at Kochi Biennale

"A diverse range of artists who have overcome, or are fighting to overcome, various social, political and personal challenges are taking part in the exhibition. I feel this is the merit of 'Idam'. When constant setbacks transform into survival, it gifts something beautiful through art," said Jalaja.



Another curator, Scaria said Kerala artists come out with works having contemporary international appeal, which 'Idam' makes evident, while his colleague Gomathi opined that in a kaleidoscope, coloured pieces of glasses become amazing visual treats and 'Idam' is simply like that.



At the inauguration of the exhibition, Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairperson Murali Cheeroth and secretary Balamuralikrishnan honoured the curators.



The exhibition will continue till curtains fall on the Biennale on April 10, 2023.