An atmosphere of hate, and violence in the country; 'Bharat Jodo' is the need of the hour: Gehlot

Rahul Gandhi believes in non-violence, he said, adding he has no hate in his heart.

PM Modi should understand the message Rahul Gandhi is trying to send out of love and brotherhood, Gehlot said adding that the intentions of this government are not right and it is the duty of the people of the country to keep the country united.



Minorities in any area, be it Muslims or Hindus, are always worried what will happen if violence breaks out, he said.





The yatra will be launched from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and then move northwards, passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot and Jammu, before culminating in Srinagar.



Those participating in the yatra have been classified as "Bharat Yatris", "Atithi Yatras", "Pradesh Yatris" and "Volunteer Yatris".



The tagline of the yatra is "Mile Kadam, Jude Watan".