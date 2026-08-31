An IAS officer resigns in Uttar Pradesh, prompts people to ask why

“Days like today make all the struggle worth it. Seeing lives changed so dramatically with such a basic necessity makes me believe that we can accomplish great things when we work together. Together, we can make a difference and together, we will!” wrote Divya Mittal on X three years ago on 30 August 2023. Three years later on 30 August 2026 the IAS officer again took to X to announce that she had resigned from the elite All India Service after 13 years.

Mittal had drawn national attention for bringing piped water to a remote hilly village in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh when she was posted there as District Magistrate. The village was dependent on tankers for water and ancestors of the residents had not seen piped water in their lifetime reach the village on an elevation. When she visited the village for the first time as DM, Mittal recalled, she was unable to drink water from her water bottle. Nine months later, her team did what was deemed to be impossible and tap-water reached Lahuria Dah village for the first time. The date was 30 August 2023.

Divya Mittal was awarded the Ashok Bambawale Award at LBSNAA, Mussoorie, for outstanding performance during the two-year IAS training programme. She grew up in “humble surroundings”, she posted and had initially dreamt of a successful life. After her studies, she got a job as an exotic derivative trader in London. But being away from India left her feeling that “something was incomplete”. “My education, my confidence, the strength to walk tall anywhere in the world — all of it was a debt owed to this soil. That debt had to be repaid,” she wrote. She returned to India and became an IAS officer.