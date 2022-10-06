An Indo-Pak friendship like no other: Bishan Bedi and Intikhab Alam relive old times at Kartapur

Alang sang a few lines of Louis Armstrong's 'When The Saints Go Marching in' taking him both Bedi and himself back to the Rest of the World's tour to Australia in 1971.



"I had picked up this song from a guy called Bryan Hardy during my playing days in Scotland. Anju bhabhi requested me to sing and I could not say no. I could see Bishan getting emotional at that time," said Alam, who is not just into jazz but also classical music.



The other members of the RoW squad were the great Zaheer Abbas, who has been seriously ill after contracting COVID-19, Farokh Engineer and Sunil Gavaskar.



After his surgery last year, Bedi could not recognise a lot of people but his face lit up when he saw his friends from Pakistan.



"They were laughing and singing and crying together. His face lit up seeing his friends. He recognises everybody. Most of the former Pakistani cricketers are now based in England so we could not them," said Anju.



The soldiers from BSF as well as Pakistani Ranges wanted a piece of Bedi as he crossed the border.







The meeting between Bedi and Alam took place after nine years. Though they hope to see each other in person soon, they want their respective families to carry the legacy of their friendship.



"The memories of this trip will linger on forever. We have planned to bring all our kids together next time we meet. The legacy should be passed on to the next generation when we are gone," concluded Anju.