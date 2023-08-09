'An own-goal Smritiji', says Shashi Tharoor after her speech in LS over no-trust motion

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that Union Minister Smriti Irani’s response to party leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'barnstorming speech' in support of the no-confidence motion as an “own-goal”

He also said that Union Minister for Women and Child Development Irani’s speech focused entirely on what-aboutery as it indirectly supported the Opposition’s claims of the central government’s failures.

In a tweet, hailing the speech of party leader Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor said, “Lively scenes in the Lok Sabha during and following Rahul Gandhi’s barnstorming speech in support of the no-confidence motion.”

Taking a jibe at Union Minister for Women and Child Development Irani, the Congress leader said, “Smriti Irani’s response focused entirely on what-aboutery, reciting a series of incidents and atrocities, going back many decades, under Congress rule, that she claimed proved that things were just as bad earlier.”