An uphill battle to save Bokaro's precious green patch

The sticking points



Over the years, several colonies emerged around the Satanpur and Bandhgora hills. Purti and his team alleged that the adjacent plots fell into the wrong hands, who then fabricated documents by posing as peasants. The encroachers later sold them to builders. During his tour of the area, this correspondent also noticed rapid construction and levelling of land.



According to activists, the presence of colonies has heightened the risk of encroachment on the hills. They cited an incident from August 2014, wherein the forest department booked four office-bearers of Adarsh Cooperative Society, one of the many builders around the region, on charges of clearing two acres on Satanpur hill.



A forest officer who retired from Bokaro division last year said, on condition of anonymity, that the hill was given to BSL decades ago.



"Our department had made repeated correspondence with the public sector enterprise during my tenure to get the land back, but in vain," he added.



On the issue, BSL Communication Officer Manikant Dhan claimed he was "not aware of the Satanpur hill land being under BSL's control". However, he did accept that many colonies had cropped up in the area.



Forest Range Officer Niranjan Tiwari said that only the DFO could provide information on the subject. When this correspondent managed to reach Bokaro DFO AK Singh after several attempts, they were officially asked to file a Right to Information (RTI) request with his queries.



On the other hand, Bandhgora's ownership status is as clear as can be. A few years ago, Purti had filed an RTI application with the Bokaro divisional forest office in this regard. The reply clarified that the forest department fully owned the hill, citing the plot number and details of the entire forest area in the township.



The activist further said that the administration had taken action several times on the complaints local residents raised, but they still have to constantly write to the departments concerned, file RTI pleas and create awareness to save the hills. After he once wrote to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, it directed Jharkhand's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), in August 2015, to stop the felling of trees and illegal encroachments.



The environmentalists find solace in the fact that one portion of Satanpur's greenery is protected by the presence of the Jharkhand Armed Police's firing range. Set up almost 15 years ago at the foot of the hill, it significantly helped curb encroachments on that side, besides preventing the extraction of murram soil used for filling land during construction work.