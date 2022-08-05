Anaemia cases in children increased from 58 pc to 67 pc in about 5 yrs: Centre to Lok Sabha

Responding to a question, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply said according to NFHS-5, prevalence of anaemia among children aged six months to five years is highest in Ladakh (90 per cent), followed by Gujarat (80 per cent), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (76 per cent), Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir (73 per cent), and Punjab and Rajasthan (71 per cent) .



Mandaviya said the government implements Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) strategy under POSHAN Abhiyaan (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) with the target of reducing anaemia in the six population groups - children (6-59 months), children (5-9 years), adolescent girls and boys (10-19 years), pregnant women, lactating women and women of reproductive age group (15-49 years) in lifecycle approach.