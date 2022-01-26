Anand Mahindra responds after Karnataka farmer's humiliation at SUV showroom

"I came to make a purchase of a Bolero pick-up vehicle. I had gone to the showroom along with my seven friends and uncle. But the company field officer mocked and chided me that I don't even have Rs 10 with me and how could I have the capacity to purchase the vehicle. The officer also said that no one comes to purchase a car in such a group," Gowda said.



"My uncle then asked him that if we bring the money, will he be able to deliver the vehicle. The field officer challenged that if we managed the money, he would deliver the vehicle immediately and told us to bring the money within half-an-hour," he said.



"I arranged Rs 10 lakh in 30 minutes and placed it in front of the field officer. I had approached the police about the insult caused by the showroom employees. I am an educated man. I have studied till Class 10. What will these people do to farmers from villages," he questioned.



The matter was resolved after the intervention of police. After Gowda arranged the money and demanded immediate delivery of the vehicle, the showroom staff sought three days' time for the same.