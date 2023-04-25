Anand Mohan Singh to be released after remission in IAS officer murder case

The Bihar Law Department on Monday issued a list of prisoners due for release, on remission, including Bahubali leader Anand Mohan Singh, who was serving life imprisonment in connection with the lynching of IAS officer G. Krishnaiah in Muzaffarpur in 1994.



The list had Anand Mohan's name on the 11th position. He is currently on parole for the marriage of his son and RJD MLA Chetan Anand.



The former MP, who has already completed 14 years in jail in the murder case, is to be released on the basis of good behaviour. With this, he will return to jail on April 25 to complete the formalities and finally come out on April 26.