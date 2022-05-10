Ancestral home of Sri Lanka's Rajapaksas set on fire in Hambantota

The ancestral home of the Rajapaksas in Hambantota has been set on fire by a group of anti-government protestors, hours after Mahinda Rajapaksa, the patriarch of the powerful clan resigned in response to mounting demand for his ouster as Sri Lanka's prime minister.



Video footage showed the entire house of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Medamulana in Hambantota city was burning away as protestors hooted away, the Daily Mirror reported.



Earlier, several properties of ministers and lawmakers of the ruling coalition were destroyed by the protesters.