Ancient DNA research confirms West Eurasian genetic imprints in Pattanam

The archeological site at Pattanam, on the south-western coast of the Indian subcontinent in Kerala's Ernakulam district, is believed be part of the ancient port city of Muziris.



Historians consider the city of Pattanam to have played an instrumental role in trade and cultural exchanges between India and the Middle East, North Africa and the Mediterranean regions.



The belief stems from the classical Greco-Roman records as well as Tamil and Sanskrit sources. The recent and more conclusive archeological evidences from Pattanam, and their ancient DNA analyses led by Dr Kumaraswamy Thangaraj and Dr P.J. Cherian strengthen the belief, and their research is now published in the journal, Genes.



At the Pattanam archeological site, scientists and archeaologists have found human bones, storage jars, a gold ornament, glass beads, stone beads, utilitarian objects made of stone, copper, and iron, pottery, early Chera coins, brick wall, brick platform, ring well, wharf with bollards and a six meter long wooden canoe parallel to the wharf structure about 2.5 meter below surface level.