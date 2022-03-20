Andaman and Nicobar admin makes plans to deal with cyclone Asani

On March 18, five teams of four Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Arakkonam base were airlifted to Port Blaire and the NDRF personnel were deployed, ready with all necessary equipment, to carry out the search and rescue operations.



Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Jitendra Narayan on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of all agencies of the UT and all the officers were directed to take every effort to ensure citizen's safety.



According to the Indian meteorological department, the 'Low Pressure area' developed in the South east of Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclonic storm by March 21 with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph.



On March 17, the Union Home Secretary reviewed the preparedness of all central agencies and departments in view of the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.