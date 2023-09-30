Andhra CID serves notice to Lokesh in Amaravati Inner Ring Road case

Andhra Pradesh's CID on Saturday served notice to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case, asking him to appear before it for questioning on October 4.

CID officials served notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

As the TDP leader has been staying in New Delhi for the last few days, a CID team went to the national capital to serve the notice.

Lokesh has been directed to make himself available for questioning at CID office in Amaravati at 10 a.m. on October 4.

The CID had filed a memo in Vijayawada ACB Court on September 26, naming Lokesh as the 14th accused in the case.

The TDP General Secretary had moved Andhra Pradesh High Court for anticipatory bail in the case.