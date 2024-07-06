Andhra Diary: Chandrababu Naidu embarks on a bumpy ride

In the mid-1990s coalition era, Nara Chandrababu Naidu was the cynosure of national politics for being a ‘kingmaker’ who drove a hard political bargain, be it in the United Front or the NDA-1 formation.

Nearly three decades and several political ups and downs later, the septuagenarian leader is a mellower man, prioritising his home state’s interests over national ambitions.

Contrary to initial expectations that his Telugu Desam Party (TDP)—whose support is crucial for the stability of the NDA 3.0— would push for plum posts, including the Lok Sabha Speaker’s, the regional party has been rather subdued.

Despite being the NDA’s biggest pre-poll ally with 16 MPs, it has settled for a modest share of two cabinet berths. “Naidu has inherited a crisis-ridden state from his reckless predecessor Jagan Mohan Reddy. What he desperately needs now is liberal Central funding to implement his dream projects rather than positions of power at the Centre,” says political analyst Ramesh Kandula.

Undoubtedly, the most important challenge before Naidu is to revive his dream Amaravati capital city project. A decade after bifurcation and losing Hyderabad to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh still has no capital city of its own.

The initial project (with technical know-how and seed money from the Singapore government) was estimated to cost Rs 50,000 crore. This might have doubled by now, say experts, while the enthusiasm of the Singapore government has waned.