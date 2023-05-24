Andhra gets Rs 10,460 crore in biggest grant from Centre since bifurcation

Slamming TDP President Chandrababu Naidu, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the current development was a slap on the face of all those who questioned CM Jagan's frequent trips to Delhi. He reiterated that all of the CM's efforts were always to work for the people and improve their standard of living and the Prime Minister paid heed to his sincerity and persistence.



Calling out the "failures" of the TDP regime, Ramakrishna Reddy said: "Naidu during his regime had utterly failed to convince the Centre to release the rightful dues to the state. Today, he and his aides are unable to digest the fact that funds are flowing into the state effectively. So now, instead of rejoicing for the people, they will spend all their energies in spreading poison and fake news. There is absolutely no cure to their jealousy."



"In fact, the lack of cordial ties with the Centre during the TDP government and the lack of any inflow of funds from the Centre from 2014-2019 was proof of Chandrababu's absolute incompetence. Despite being an alliance partner, Chandrababu held the state hostage for his personal interests and failed at getting funds for the state. Today, People's CM has won. CM Jagan has done what no one else ever could manage," he added.