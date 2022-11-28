Andhra HC cannot be "town planner", says SC on high court order for building state capital in 6 months

On March 3, the high court had said the inaction of the State and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA's) failure to develop the capital city and capital region as agreed to in terms of the Development Agreement-cum-Irrevocable General Power of Attorney, is nothing but a deviation from the promise made by the State, defeating legitimate expectation.



It had said the State and the APCRDA violated the fundamental rights of the petitioners (farmers), as they surrendered their only source of livelihood-over 33,000 acres of fertile land.



The high court had passed its 300-page verdict on a batch of 63 writ petitions filed by aggrieved farmers of Amaravati region against Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government's decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital, Kurnool the Judiciary Capital and Amaravati as the Legislative Capital of Andhra Pradesh.