Andhra HC dismisses legislator's bail plea in murder case

He is currently lodged in Rajamahendravaram Jail. A SC,ST special court had recently extended his judicial custody.



In August, he was granted bail for three days to enable him to perform last rites of his mother.



Anantha Babu, as the MLC is popularly known, was arrested in May for the murder of his former driver V. Subrahmanyam. He had pushed the deceased during an argument resulting in his fall and death on the night of May 19.



The MLC also told police that he inflicted injuries on Subrahmanyam's body to present it as a death in a road accident. However, the driver's family refused to believe his version and lodged a complaint with the police.



After Anantha Babu's arrest, the YSRCP had suspended him from the party.