Andhra Pradesh bans mobile phones in schools

The Andhra Pradesh government has banned the use of mobile phones in schools across the state.

The school education department has issued orders prohibiting students from bringing mobile phones to schools.

The department had also earlier banned the use of mobile phones by teachers in classrooms. Teachers have been directed to deposit their cell phones with the principal before going to classrooms.

The department said the ban has been imposed to ensure that there is no disruption in teaching.

Officials said that the action has been taken in accordance with the Global Education Monitoring Report of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).