Andhra Pradesh CID raids Margadarsi Chit Fund branches over financial irregularities

"In view of the findings which are grave in nature, including the diverting of the subscribers money to mutual funds/speculative markets for their personal gains... the CID had immediately registered the cases and in pursuance of the FIRs, they commenced the investigation of the case," an official said.



Non-payment of monthly subscriptions, illegal diversion of funds to the corporate office, non-disclosure of revenue and expenditure account and several other irregularities were named by the CID.



FIRs were registered on Friday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Section 5 of Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act and Sections 76 and 79 of the Chit Funds Act.