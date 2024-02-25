AP Congress chief Sharmila files complaint against social media campaign
Y.S. Sharmila Reddy said certain individuals were posting social media messages with "criminal intent to frighten" her
Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy has complained to the cyber crime police in Hyderabad about some individuals running a "malicious" campaign against her on social media.
Sharmila stated in her complaint that the accused were posting social media messages with "criminal intent to frighten" her. She also complained that they uploaded content on a few YouTube channels and other social media platforms to tarnish her image.
Cyber crime police have registered two cases based on the complaint made by Sharmila through her husband Anil Kumar.
Sharmila, estranged sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, stated that after taking over as president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), she had been meeting numerous people, and that ever since she began touring the districts, some people have been targeting her and her followers.
In her complaint, she cited some of the insulting comments made against her and requested the police to take action. The Congress leader also named eight persons in her complaint. A couple of them are reportedly based abroad.
Sharmila had earlier slammed leaders of the YSR Congress Party led by her brother for making personal comments against her after she joined the Congress.
