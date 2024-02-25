AP Congress chief Sharmila files complaint against social media campaign

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy has complained to the cyber crime police in Hyderabad about some individuals running a "malicious" campaign against her on social media.

Sharmila stated in her complaint that the accused were posting social media messages with "criminal intent to frighten" her. She also complained that they uploaded content on a few YouTube channels and other social media platforms to tarnish her image.

Cyber crime police have registered two cases based on the complaint made by Sharmila through her husband Anil Kumar.