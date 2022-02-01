Andhra Pradesh High Court asks Twitter why it should not be shut down

Taking a strong view, the High Court told Twitter it could not take cover behind technicalities.



"During the last hearing, we gave clear orders that the objectionable content be removed forthwith. Failure to do so amounts to contempt of court. If you have to continue your services, you have to necessarily respect the laws of the land. Otherwise, close your shop down," the High Court warned.



Twitter faced the AP High Court's ire during a regular hearing on Monday on a suo motu case related to objectionable and derogatory posts on various social media platforms against the judiciary allegedly by members and supporters of the ruling YSR Congress.