Andhra Pradesh: Of tariff tantrums and temple theft

The new US tariff regime has thrown Andhra Pradesh’s thriving seafood economy into disarray. The state accounts for nearly 80 per cent of India’s total shrimp exports.

The Trump administration’s tariff tantrums—imposing nearly 60 per cent duty on Indian shrimp—have cost the state an estimated Rs 25,000 crore, with over 50 per cent of export orders reportedly cancelled. What began as a global trade recalibration has now turned into a local crisis, impacting not just exporters but also lakhs of workers and families involved in shrimp farming and allied industries.

Andhra Pradesh accounts for 34 per cent of India’s marine exports valued at around Rs 21,246 crore annually with over 30 lakh people dependent on shrimp exports and related activities. In the face of this growing crisis, chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, has written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and fisheries minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh, seeking relief from Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a financial package for the state’s aqua farmers.

Naidu has also asked the Centre to facilitate bank support for exporters and aqua companies—including a 240-day moratorium on loan and interest repayments, interest subsidies and a temporary waiver of the 5 per cent GST on frozen shrimp.

In addition, he urged the Centre to focus on diversifying export markets beyond the US by pursuing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the European Union, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Russia. He also sought interim financial support for exporters, clarity on tariff/tax relief schemes while mentioning that exporters were ready to supply seafood to the European Union.

With export uncertainty mounting, shrimp farmers have started redirecting their harvest to domestic consumers. Local markets in Vijayawada, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Machilipatnam and other coastal towns are witnessing a glut of shrimp, often sold directly by farmers or through middlemen at substantially reduced prices.

This diversion may provide temporary relief, but the domestic market cannot absorb the sheer volume of international-grade produce cultivated in the state. The sudden export collapse could have ripple effects far beyond the coast, from processing units in the hinterland to banking institutions financing the aquaculture sector.