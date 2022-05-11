Andhra Pradesh opens 454 relief camps in districts likely to be affected by 'Asani'

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the cyclone situation with district collectors and superintendents of police.



He directed the officials to ensure that no casualties were suffered. He said the people from low-lying areas should be evacuated and their requirements be taken care of.



He asked the officials to equip relief camps with essential commodities and diesel generators.



"This year the cyclone can be handled better as the districts have been divided and smaller areas are being maintained," Reddy said while referring to the creation of 13 new districts last month to take the total number to 26.