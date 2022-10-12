Andhra Pradesh: Parts of Anantapur town inundated after heavy rains

Residents were facing severe hardships as they lost all their belongings. They said water entered their houses late Tuesday night, forcing them to save themselves by moving to a safe place.



Roads in the affected areas turned into rivulets while houses were still under three feet deep water.



Local officials shifted affected people to Saibaba temple and government schools where temporary relief camps have been set up.



People complained that the authorities failed to come to their rescue. They said they lost food, essential commodities, clothes, utensils and all household items. At a few places, people were seen wading through waist-deep water to salvage whatever belongings they could.