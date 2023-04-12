Andhra workers settled in Telangana urged to transfer their votes

The finance minister also told the gathering that CM KCR will announce good news for them on May Day. He said Karmika Bhavan will be constructed in an area of one acre with a cost of Rs 2 crore in every district. Foundation stone for these buildings will be laid on May Day.



Harish Rao's comments are seen as an attempt by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to woo migrant population from Andhra Pradesh in the run up to Assembly elections scheduled later this year.



There are an estimated 40 lakh people from coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions settled in Telanngana.



Greater Hyderabad and surrounding districts have sizeable number of migrants often referred to as settlers. Many workers are engaged in construction sector.