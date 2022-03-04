Android malware in Google Play stealing users' data, SMS texts

During the last months, TeaBot has also started supporting new languages, such as Russian, Slovak and Mandarin Chinese, useful for displaying custom messages during the installation phases.



On February 21, the Cleafy Threat Intelligence and Incident Response (TIR) team discovered an application published on the official Google Play Store, which was acting as a dropper application delivering TeaBot with a fake update procedure.



"The dropper lies behind a common QR Code & Barcode Scanner and it has been downloaded more than 10,000 times. All the reviews display the app as legitimate and well-functioning," the team noted.



However, once downloaded, the dropper will request an update immediately through a popup message.



Unlike legitimate apps that perform the updates through the official Google Play Store, the dropper application will request to download and install a second application.



This application has been detected to be TeaBot.



TeaBot, posing as "QR Code Scanner: Add-On", is downloaded from two specific GitHub repositories.